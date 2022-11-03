Have you seen these puppy thieves? Police want to hear from you

Las Vegas police say the burglars hit pet stores in the central valley on Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, stealing multiple puppies.

Las Vegas police say they are looking for people caught on camera stealing puppies from pet stores in the Spring Valley area on Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command Facebook)

Las Vegas police are hunting for some puppy thieves.

The thieves targeted pet stores in the Spring Valley area, according to a Facebook post by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Spring Valley area command.

They hit a store on Oct. 24 and struck again on Tuesday, stealing multiple puppies.

Police did not give the names or exact location of the pet stores, but the Spring Valley area command covers the central Las Vegas Valley west of Interstate 15, including Chinatown.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Detective H. Emry at 702-828-1926 or at H13332E@LVMPD.com.

Tipsters also may contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofNV.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.