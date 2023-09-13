‘He really saved that dog’s life’: Officer rescues badly sunburned pooch

Tammy Shumate (Metropolitan Police Department)

The large white dog on the balcony was badly sunburned. She stared blankly through bloodshot eyes and wobbled from side to side while drooling heavily.

With no shade and the mercury pushing 101 degrees, the dog had been trying to jump off the balcony. Obviously suffering in the heat, she threw up some bile.

To one Las Vegas police officer, enough was enough.

“This is when I decided to jump up onto and into the balcony to tend to the dog that was clearly neglected and required immediate medical attention,” the officer wrote in a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

All of these details, from the report, outline the allegations against a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman who is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge for putting the dog in what police and animal control workers said was a life-threatening situation.

That woman, Tammy Shumate, was remorseful and admitted she had messed up, police said in the report.

“She advised that this was a lesson learned,” the report said.

According to the arrest report, a person in the two-story Casa Vegas apartment complex at 1405 Vegas Valley Drive, near Maryland Parkway and East Desert Inn Road, called Metro late Saturday afternoon to report a dog that looked like it was burnt and was trying to leap off the balcony. The dog had no water or shade.

The caller, who was frantic, tried knocking on the dog owner’s door, to no avail.

Two police officers arrived shortly after 6 p.m. and when one of two witnesses brought the officer to the dog, the officers could see that the dog, which appeared to be a pitbull, was in distress.

When one officer got onto the balcony, the dog was friendly. Her water bowl was empty. The other officer and some neighbors provided cold water to give to the dog. The officer noted in the report that the dog was hot to the touch and that her skin under her fur was “abundantly red” from her head to her tail.

“The red was clearly apparent that it was from a severe sunburn,” the officer wrote.

“I began to give the dog water and respond with heat stroke tending measures by pouring water on the dog,” the officer wrote in the report.

Police called the Clark County Fire Department to help with bringing the dog down from the balcony. Animal Protection Services were also called. An animal control officer determined that the dog was facing life-threatening circumstances, enough to warrant a felony charge.

Shumate told police the animal had been out on the balcony for an hour. Police, who had been at the scene for over an hour by the point, told her this couldn’t be true. It was unclear how long the dog had actually been out there.

The dog, whose name is Sasha, was taken to the Animal Emergency Center of Las Vegas and Henderson, while Shumate was booked in at the Clark County Detention Center.

Sasha’s status wasn’t clear Tuesday evening. But during the ordeal, according to the arrest report, the animal control officer relayed to a Metro detective a text message: “He really saved that dog’s life.”

