Helicopter helps Las Vegas police locate, arrest man accused of choking woman — VIDEO
A police helicopter on Tuesday helped Las Vegas officers find and, eventually, arrest a man who was reportedly choking a woman at a bus stop in the southwest valley.
Police responded to a call about the man around 10 a.m. near Russell Road and Nellis Boulevard when AIR2, a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter, responded to the scene, the police department said in a post on X.
Officers spotted the man and woman near the scene, but the man “took off toward the freeway,” the post said.
The man was found hiding near a bridge with help from AIR2, but he fled again and jumped onto Interstate 11, police said.
After a chase, officers took the man into custody with help from drivers who helped stopped traffic, according to police.
“This was an incredibly dangerous situation—handled with professionalism and teamwork,” the post said.
