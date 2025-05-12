87°F
Crime

Helicopter helps Las Vegas police locate, arrest man accused of choking woman — VIDEO

Metropolitan Police Department officers locate a man with help from the AIR2 police helicopter, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (Metropolitan Police Department/X)
Metropolitan Police Department officers locate a man with help from the AIR2 police helicopter, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (Metropolitan Police Department/X)
Metropolitan Police Department officers locate a man with help from the AIR2 police helicopter, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (Metropolitan Police Department/X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2025 - 4:52 pm
 
Updated May 12, 2025 - 5:35 pm

A police helicopter on Tuesday helped Las Vegas officers find and, eventually, arrest a man who was reportedly choking a woman at a bus stop in the southwest valley.

Police responded to a call about the man around 10 a.m. near Russell Road and Nellis Boulevard when AIR2, a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter, responded to the scene, the police department said in a post on X.

Officers spotted the man and woman near the scene, but the man “took off toward the freeway,” the post said.

The man was found hiding near a bridge with help from AIR2, but he fled again and jumped onto Interstate 11, police said.

After a chase, officers took the man into custody with help from drivers who helped stopped traffic, according to police.

“This was an incredibly dangerous situation—handled with professionalism and teamwork,” the post said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

