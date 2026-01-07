Henderson councilwoman says she, others were offered money and deals for votes

Carrie Cox alluded that she, Councilwoman Monica Larson and others were offered payments from people who had pending business before the City Council, according to an interview transcript.

A Henderson councilwoman suggested to police that she and fellow councilmembers have been offered money or side deals and the promise of support in exchange for votes.

Carrie Cox alluded that she, Councilwoman Monica Larson and others were offered payments via consulting companies from people who had pending business before the City Council, according to a transcript of an interview with the Metropolitan Police Department inside the Henderson City Hall parking garage.

“There is a lot of corruption,” Cox told detectives in June. “Money and power is always the motivation.”

Larson did not respond to multiple requests seeking comment.

Cox was speaking with investigators from Metro’s public integrity unit, which investigates wrongdoing by public officials, about allegations that would later lead to her indictment on a charge of monitoring or attempting to monitor a private conversation.

Detectives told Cox the point of their visit was to get her version of events related to a Jan. 9, 2025, altercation with Larson.

Metro’s investigation alleged that Cox had surreptitiously recorded Larson and others after an event at City Hall. Cox has since pleaded not guilty. She and her attorney asked a Clark County district judge to toss the charge against her, according to court records.

Cox told investigators that she had been cooperating with federal officials for undisclosed reasons, according to the transcript obtained last week through a public records request.

After the interview, detectives impounded Cox’s phone, but also implored her to report any allegations of wrongdoing by others to law enforcement.

When asked by detectives about when Cox’s relationship with Larson soured, Cox said she and Larson were offered “side deals” by an entity whose name was redacted, and that she did not accept the offer. An investigator asked whether Larson “then … just flipped,” and Cox responded, “Yeah. Because I didn’t take the deal,” according to the transcript.

Cox also mentioned she was actively working with the FBI and had been interviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice, but did not specify whether her correspondence with the feds was related to her claims about colleagues on the City Council.

Cox did not disclose the nature of her discussions with federal officials during her interview with Metro and declined to comment when reached Monday.

“The deal is that if you come in and you just do whatever they want you just, you just vote lockstep that you can have your little consulting company on the side and that’s how they run deals,” Cox told detectives.

“So you’re insinuating that they take bribes,” asked one of the two Metro detectives who interviewed Cox.

“I don’t want to get into that with you,” Cox responded. “And how much of this is confidential?”

‘We have the DOJ in this city’

Cox’s comments to Metro appear to be the first public acknowledgement of a potential federal inquiry into the city.

“We have the DOJ in this city right now,” Cox told detectives. “We’ve been interviewed by the DOJ. … I mean the city said they couldn’t even speak to me. I have the evidence.”

In May 2024, the American Hindu Association sent a letter to the Justice Department accusing the city of Henderson of discrimination after an ordinance change upended plans for a Hindu temple at Lisbon Street and Berlin Avenue, near Lake Mead Parkway and East Athens Avenue.

The city of Henderson’s public information office said in an email Tuesday that Cox’s comments were referring to a Justice Department civil probe into the city’s handling of the proposed Hindu temple but is no longer active.

“The City fully cooperated with the DOJ throughout the investigation, provided requested documents, and met with DOJ representatives multiple times between January and May 2025 to answer questions,” city of Henderson spokesperson Madelein Skains said in an email. “In late May 2025, the DOJ ended its communications with the City, and the matter is no longer active.”

“The City has no knowledge of any other investigations and no City officials are currently under federal inquiry,” Skains’ statement continued.

A Justice Department spokesperson on Tuesday declined to comment when asked if the department had received any complaints or opened any inquiries into the city of Henderson or its officials related to the Hindu temple or other matters.

An FBI spokesperson said in an email Tuesday that the bureau could neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation unless charges are filed.

Metro’s public information office did not respond to written questions sent Monday about whether detectives followed up with Cox or opened a separate inquiry based on her claims.

