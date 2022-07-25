93°F
Henderson dog breeder arrested in animal care investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2022 - 9:55 am
 
Lisa Madrid (Henderson Police Department)
Lisa Madrid (Henderson Police Department)

A dog breeder in Henderson has been arrested on charges of failing to provide proper care for animals.

The Henderson Police Department said that on July 7, city animal control officials were notified of a resident who was breeding dogs. Police said an investigation was opened, and as a result, Lisa Madrid, 59, was arrested.

Police said Madrid was booked at the Henderson Detention Center on 21 counts of failing to provide proper air, food and shelter for a confined animal along with multiple other animal care-related offenses.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

