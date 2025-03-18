61°F
Crime

Henderson hit-and-run suspect arrested after foot chase

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2025 - 12:29 pm
 

A hit-and-run crash in Henderson on Monday ended in a foot pursuit with a driver and a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, according to Nevada State Police.

Police said a driver struck a center median on Interstate 215 near Green Valley Parkway around 11:48 a.m., then exited onto Green Valley and continued north into a Smith’s parking lot.

The driver then got out of his vehicle and pushed it into a parking lot space due to damage, police said. When police arrived to talk to the driver, the driver ran off on foot around 12:16 p.m.

After a foot pursuit, the trooper apprehended the driver, and he was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The driver has been arrested for resisting, possible impairment and a misdemeanor warrant, according to the Highway Patrol.

