Henderson infant’s death still an open case after cause undetermined

Henderson police still are investigating the January death of an infant after the Clark County coroner’s office couldn’t determine how the baby died.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are continuing to investigate the death of an infant in January after the Clark County coroner’s office was unable to determine how the baby died.

Tatum Wright was just over a month old when he was pronounced dead at a hospital on Jan. 16. The coroner’s office said both his cause and manner of death were “undetermined.”

Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Farrell said in an email this week that Tatum’s death is still being investigated, and she was “unable to provide any further information at this time.”

According to a Clark County Division of Child and Family Services report, Tatum was hospitalized after a 911 call on Jan. 16 “regarding an infant who was found unresponsive.” It was unclear who called 911 or where the call originated from.

The Division of Child and Family Services had no record of prior reports regarding Tatum or members of his household, according to the report.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.