90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Henderson man admits guilt in tax scheme costing IRS $8M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2023 - 3:17 pm
 
Lance Bradford, co-founder of L.L. Bradford & Co. and CEO of Stable Development, stands on the ...
Lance Bradford, co-founder of L.L. Bradford & Co. and CEO of Stable Development, stands on the balcony of his office building with another of Stable Development's buildings in the background. (Stephanie Annis/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A Henderson accountant has pleaded guilty in federal court in Las Vegas to running a scheme in which he sold false tax deductions through investments in his company that led the IRS to lose $8 million in tax revenue.

Lance Bradford, a former CPA, agreed to admit guilt to aiding and assisting the filing of false tax returns for his lead role in the plan to sell the deductions to investors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Nevada.

Bradford, a Henderson resident and founder and manager of the Las Vegas accounting firm LL Bradford & Co., had offered clients of his tax preparation, audit and consulting services an “investment opportunity” to make payments to his partnership in exchange for a tax deduction, the office reported.

He maintained that the deduction would be “approximately five to seven times the amount of money the client ‘invested,’’’ federal prosecutors said.

“Bradford advised that the clients’ payments would entitle them to claim the large tax deduction based on losses derived from the partnership entity even though the tax laws did not permit the sale of such deductions in exchange for an investment or money and the partnership did not incur the losses or depreciation in the amounts Bradford was selling,” according to prosecutors.

As a result, he allegedly allowed the tax returns of his investor clients to claim false deductions that caused the IRS to run up at least $8 million in losses, U.S. prosecutors charged.

Bradford is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Jan. 16 and faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison, supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties, prosecutors stated.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow @JeffBurbank2 on X.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
2
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
3
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
4
‘This is where the killer stood and slaughtered the children’
‘This is where the killer stood and slaughtered the children’
5
CARTOONS: Biden finally found a wall he supports
CARTOONS: Biden finally found a wall he supports
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Lawsuit claiming travel firms cost Nevada millions in taxes can move forward
Lawsuit claiming travel firms cost Nevada millions in taxes can move forward
Hunter Biden sues IRS over whistleblower agents’ disclosures
Hunter Biden sues IRS over whistleblower agents’ disclosures
Embattled state senator created legal defense fund in August
Embattled state senator created legal defense fund in August
Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers, judge rules
Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers, judge rules
Self-Directed IRAs can be a powerful tool with the right custodian.
Self-Directed IRAs can be a powerful tool with the right custodian.
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to 3 federal gun charges
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to 3 federal gun charges