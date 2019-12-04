Henderson man arrested during search of Nye County youth facility

Raymond Lomeli, 21, was arrested Monday when he obstructed an officer executing a search warrant at Never Give Up in connection with physical and sexual abuse allegations.

Aerial photo of Northwest Academy, a private boarding school in Amargosa Valley on Friday, February 15, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Nye County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Henderson man while investigating allegations of physical and sexual abuse at an Amargosa Valley facility offering behavioral and mental health services for youth.

Raymond Lomeli, 21, was arrested Monday when he obstructed an officer executing a search warrant at Never Give Up in connection with the allegations.

The facility is located next to the former Northwest Academy, which closed in February after its owners were charged with multiple counts of child abuse or neglect.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that it is investigating reports of physical and sexual abuse at Never Give Up. Similar allegations also were lodged over years at Northwest Academy but went largely unheeded, an investigation earlier this year by the Las Vegas Review-Journal revealed.

“The reports also indicated that staff members were failing to report these allegations within the 24-hour mandatory requirement,” said Lt. Adam Tippetts. “Several interviews were conducted with children and staff members.”

In a statement, the Never Give Up facility said that it is “deeply concerned and frustrated” with the events that took place there on Monday.

“While our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our residents, we are not immune to allegations of wrongdoing as are made against any other youth psychiatric facility,” the center said in a statement.

The statement said the manner in which the investigation was conducted “unacceptably endangered the safety of our residents.”

“We believe our presence in the former location of a facility notorious for its quality of care issues lends instant credibility to any allegation against us, even before an investigation has begun,” the statement said. “As a result, deputies took unnecessarily restrictive measures and caused great upheaval within our facility and distress to our residents.”

The facility shared a campus with the Northwest Academy, run by Marcel and Patricia Chappuis. The couple faces 45 felony counts of child abuse or neglect for each student enrolled at the private boarding school between February 2018 and 2019. The counts are tied to the school’s drinking water — which had high amounts of arsenic and fluoride — and the couple’s failure to “adequately screen and supervise” staffers and protect children from abuse.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.