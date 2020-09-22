Henderson man dies following car crash last week

A man injured in a west Las Vegas crash last week has died, and another driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to police.

Katie Moriarty (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Estevan Lejardi, 78, of Henderson died from blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police said Lejardi was injured in the four-vehicle crash Tuesday on Fort Apache Road at Lake North Drive. Lejardi was hospitalized until his death Sunday.

Police said Lejardi was driving a Toyota Highlander south on Fort Apache at 1:09 p.m. when he attempted to make a turn onto Lake North, pulling into the path of a northbound 2019 BMW driven by Katie Moriarty, 31, of Henderson. Two other vehicles were struck in the resulting collision.

Police said Moriarty had a green light at the time of the crash, but she was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired. An arrest report for Moriarty states she was arrested after she told police she had smoked marijuana the night before the crash. Police also contended in the arrest report that Moriarty failed field sobriety tests.

An attorney listed in court records as representing Moriarty could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. No criminal complaint in the case has been filed.

Moriarty is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Oct. 14 for a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.