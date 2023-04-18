83°F
Crime

Henderson names new police chief

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 5:09 pm
 
Hollie Chadwick (Henderson Police Department)
Hollie Chadwick (Henderson Police Department)

The city of Henderson named Hollie Chadwick, a veteran with the city’s police department department, as its new police chief on Monday.

Chadwick, who served as police captain since 2019, has been with the Henderson Police Department since 2002, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, holds a doctorate in Public Administration from Capella University, and holds two bachelor’s degrees and a master’s degree from UNLV.

“Hollie has served HPD for 21 years and has held several leadership positions, including sergeant of the patrol and problem-solving group, lieutenant overseeing SWAT & more!” the city said, in a tweet.

The Henderson Police Department also tweeted about Chadwick’s promotion, saying, “We are proud to have a 21-year veteran of the Henderson Police Department lead our exemplary department and continue our commitment to public safety.”

Chadwick is expected to take the Oath of Office on May 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

