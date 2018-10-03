Henderson ninth-grader arrested for bringing BB gun to school

A male ninth-grade student at Henderson’s Basic High School was arrested Monday after bringing a BB gun onto campus,school police said.

Basic High School (Google Maps)

The student was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, where he faces a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, according to Clark County School District police Capt. Roberto Morales.

CCSD police received an anonymous tip that the student had the gun, and he was taken into custody during classes, Morales said.

Further details were not available.

The boy’s arrest marked the 13th reported gun-related incident on or near a CCSD school campus this school year, according to Review-Journal records.

The 12th reported incident happened Friday, when school police arrested a 24-year-old man after a football game at Mojave High School, Morales said. Officers approached the man after he was seen doing “burnouts” — spinning his vehicle’s tires — in the parking lot and found that he had an outstanding warrant for traffic offenses. The man told officers he had a gun in the car, a violation of state law because he was on school grounds, according to Morales.

The man, Adrian Huling, was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, police.

