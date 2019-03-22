Henderson police arrest armed man after barricade inside building

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Henderson police have arrested a man with a firearm who barricaded himself inside a building Thursday night.

Officers first received a report about 5:35 p.m. that a fire alarm had gone off, and later learned the report was for a “domestic disturbance,” Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said Thursday night.

A man was holed up inside a building in a residential area on the 3000 block of Paladi Avenue, near Sun City Anthem Drive and Bicentennial Parkway, police said.

SWAT members were called to the scene, and the man was taken into custody without incident about 8:45 p.m., Pena said. The man had a firearm with him, Pena said.

No one was injured, Pena said.

Roads surrounding the scene were closed to traffic while detectives investigated Thursday night.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

3000 Paladi Avenue, Henderson NV