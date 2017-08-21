ad-fullscreen
Crime

Henderson police arrest day care worker on child abuse charge

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2017 - 11:59 am
 

A day care worker was arrested Monday on a felony child abuse charge after surveillance video showed a woman “violently grabbing and tossing a 5-year-old child,” Henderson police said.

Police said the child was under the care of 20-year-old Aleana Estepp at K.I.D.S. Academy, 300 E. Horizon Dr. in Henderson. Estepp is being held at the Henderson Detention Center.

The mother of the victim filed a report with Henderson police and provided the surveillance video showing the incident that led to the arrest, police said.

Anyone with information about the case may call police at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

 

