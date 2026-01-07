Henderson police arrest man allegedly seen in video throwing cat against wall

Henderson police say a 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with an animal abuse video that was reportedly circulating on social media.

Police launched an investigation into an the Dec. 16 incident after a woman reported receiving a disturbing video from her partner that depicted him throwing a cat against a wall, the department said in a news release.

Police say the video was circulating on social media.

Through the investigation, authorities identified the suspect as Angel Ventura Ayala, 27.

In the video, police said, the man can be heard asking a friend, “You got this right?” as he picked up the cat.

As Ayala walked down the breezeway, the report said, he violently threw the cat, named Suki, against the wall toward the parking lot.

Ayala then picked up the cat a second time and threw it into the parking lot, police said. The cat could be heard crying during the second throw, the report notes.

Ayala was taken into custody on one count of torture, maiming or killing an animal to threaten or terrorize on Dec. 18, according to police.

“The cat involved in the incident was transported to a local animal hospital and received medical treatment,” the release noted.