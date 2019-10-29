Henderson police arrest man in January homicide

Deontaye Fletcher was arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon in Matthew Lee Mergerson ’s shoooting death. Fletcher is the second suspect arrested in the case.

Henderson police arrested an 18-year-old man on Oct. 21 in connection with a January 2018 homicide.

Deontaye Fletcher was arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon in Matthew Lee Mergerson’s killing.

Henderson police have said that Mergerson, 30, was hospitalized in critical condition on Jan. 24 after the shooting, which took place on the 800 block of North Major Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Lake Mead Parkway. He died three days later at University Medical Center of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Fletcher is the second suspect arrested in the case. Patrick Quinn, 30, was arrested on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon on Sept. 30.

Fletcher and Quinn are both being held at the Clark County Detention Center and have court dates set for this week.

