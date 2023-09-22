87°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Henderson police arrest teen in connection with shooting threat against school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2023 - 4:45 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police arrested a teenager on Thursday in connection to social media threats against a school.

The Henderson Police Department said in a news release Friday that a neighboring law enforcement agency alerted police Thursday afternoon about a social media post threatening a shooting at a school in the department’s jurisdiction.

Police did not say which school the threat was targeting.

Detectives interviewed a 17-year-old in connection with the social media post, and arrested him after determining a credible threat existed, police said. The teen was booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall and faces one count of terroristic threats.

Henderson police said no one else was involved with the threat.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
2
Police release video of suspected Red Rock Resort shooter
Police release video of suspected Red Rock Resort shooter
3
Police: Woman faces murder charges after mother, daughter strangled with shoelace
Police: Woman faces murder charges after mother, daughter strangled with shoelace
4
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
5
Gaming commissioner wants answers on MGM, Caesars hackings
Gaming commissioner wants answers on MGM, Caesars hackings
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
17-year-old boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
17-year-old boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Man accused of mass shooting threat at Golden Knights game faces indictment
Man accused of mass shooting threat at Golden Knights game faces indictment
Police: 17-year-old fatally shot by teen inside west Las Vegas apartment
Police: 17-year-old fatally shot by teen inside west Las Vegas apartment
Looking for work? Henderson police to hold job fair next week
Looking for work? Henderson police to hold job fair next week
Former youth center employee pleads guilty to sex crimes
Former youth center employee pleads guilty to sex crimes
Parent or guardian arrested for gun at northeast valley high school
Parent or guardian arrested for gun at northeast valley high school