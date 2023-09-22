Henderson police arrest teen in connection with shooting threat against school

Henderson police arrested a 17-year-old Thursday in connection to threats on social media made against a school.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department said in a news release Friday that a neighboring law enforcement agency alerted police Thursday afternoon about a social media post threatening a shooting at a school in the department’s jurisdiction.

Police did not say which school the threat was targeting.

Detectives interviewed a 17-year-old in connection with the social media post, and arrested him after determining a credible threat existed, police said. The teen was booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall and faces one count of terroristic threats.

Henderson police said no one else was involved with the threat.

