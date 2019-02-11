Henderson police find SUV that hit 3 pedestrians

Henderson police investigate a hit-and-run crash on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, near Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway. Three people were hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection. (Michael Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police located the vehicle involved in a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon in Henderson that injured three pedestrians — two of them critically — on Monday, but the driver remained at large.

The Henderson Police Department did not release details regarding the vehicle’s recovery, citing the ongoing investigation.

According to police:

Officers spotted the white Chevrolet Suburban with a stolen Arizona plate about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. When they attempted to pull the driver over near Collins Drive and Westminister Way, the SUV took off.

Officers chased the SUV through the southeast valley before abandoning the pursuit out of safety concerns.

The driver continued north on Boulder Highway toward the intersection at Lake Mead Boulevard, which had a red light. At the same time, seven pedestrians were crossing the highway in a crosswalk.

The driver blew threw the red light and struck three of the pedestrians. A 20-year-old woman and 56-year-old man were critically injured, and a 62-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

Their conditions were not known Monday.

Anyone with information on the driver’s whereabouts is asked to call the department at 702-267-4911, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

