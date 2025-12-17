Henderson police fired 14 times at man evading officers, chief says

Henderson Police Department officers shot a combined 14 rounds at a man who earlier this week attempted to evade arrest and strike officers with his vehicle on Sunday, according to chief Reggie Rader.

Officers Riley Gee and Ernesto Trejo struck 26-year-old Avyonte Webb five times, Rader told reporters during a briefing Wednesday to review body-worn camera footage and preliminary evidence from Sunday’s shooting at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Center Street, near Warm Springs Road.

Although Webb initially fled Gee and Ernesto, he was arrested later Sunday in Las Vegas after crashing into another vehicle in the area of Lake Mead Parkway and Water Street, Rader said.

Webb was booked at the Henderson Detention Center where he faces charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon; resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon; violation of a domestic violence temporary protection order; failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without a revoked license, and other misdemeanor charges, online jail records show.

A hold was also placed on Webb for a bench warrant for failing to appear in Clark County District Court on a separate charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Rader said. Henderson Justice Court records show a status check on the filing of Webb’s criminal complaint is scheduled for Thursday.

Officers called about a fight

Rader said officers were called to the complex at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call from a woman who said she was watching a man and woman fighting in the parking lot of the complex.

The caller said that man wearing a gray sweater was trying to drag a woman into a gray Chevrolet Malibu sedan, according to audio that was played at the briefing.

“Someone is fighting out here,” the caller told dispatcher. “I’m not sure if it’s her boyfriend or something, but they’re fighting.”

Police found Webb, who matched the suspect’s description, near the Malibu and instructed him to approach them, Rader said.

“Mr. Webb ignored all verbal commands, entered the gray Chevy Malibu, shut the door and proceeded to accelerate toward the officers,” prompting both officers to open fire, Rader said.

Body-worn camera footage from Trejo showed him and Gee exiting their patrol vehicle and Trejo immediately ordering Webb to approach them.

Webb ignored Trejo’s commands and proceeded to get in the driver’s seat of the Malibu. The video showed Trejo raising his weapon while continuing to issue commands before opening fire on the Malibu after Webb accelerated toward Trejo.

“Get over here, now” Trejo is heard telling Webb three times before firing multiple rounds from his Springfield Echelon 9 mm handgun.

The footage also shows Webb crashing into two parked cars and accelerating toward Trejo again before attempting to flee. The officers fired again as Webb sped off.

“The vehicle is heading westbound on Warm Springs,” Trejo is heard telling officers over radio. “I shot the vehicle.”

Arrested in Las Vegas

Moments later, Webb repeatedly rammed a vehicle stopped in front of him at the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Water Street in order to continue evading police, Rader said.

Webb was spotted again driving north on U.S. Highway 95 “at a high rate of speed,” according to his arrest report.

Webb was arrested a short time later at a different apartment complex and taken to the University Medical Center, Rader said. Webb suffered gunshot wounds in his forearm, biceps, middle finger and torso, according to his arrest report.

A detective noted in Webb’s arrest report that he had been intubated and suffered a hemothorax, or blood in the chest cavity, near his left lung.

Of the 14 rounds fired, Trejo shot nine times and Gee shot her Echelon handgun five times, Rader said. He added the two have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Trejo has been with Henderson police since 2021, Rader said. Gee joined the department earlier this year.

