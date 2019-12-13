Henderson police investigating officer-involved shooting in neighborhood

Henderson police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening in a residential area near Warm Springs Road and East Lake Mead Parkway.

Henderson police investigate an officer-involved shooting in a residential area near Warm Springs Road and East Lake Mead Parkway on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening in a residential area near Warm Springs Road and East Lake Mead Parkway.

The Henderson Police Department tweeted that a media staging area had been set up. The department earlier warned the public to avoid the area, near Cannes Street and Madrid Avenue, in a tweet posted just before 5:15 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

MEDIA : The media staging location for the Henderson Police Department Officer-Involved shooting is at the corner of Cannes St and London Ave. PIO Rod Pena will be briefing the media at 6:30pm. pic.twitter.com/F3870LTWQl — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) December 13, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.