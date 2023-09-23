Henderson police involved in Friday shooting

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Center Street, police said in an email.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police were involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday.

No officers were injured, police said. No other details were immediately released.

People are asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

