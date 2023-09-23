87°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Henderson police involved in Friday shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2023 - 5:09 pm
 
Updated September 22, 2023 - 5:26 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police were involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Center Street, police said in an email.

No officers were injured, police said. No other details were immediately released.

People are asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
2
Police release video of suspected Red Rock Resort shooter
Police release video of suspected Red Rock Resort shooter
3
Police: Woman faces murder charges after mother, daughter strangled with shoelace
Police: Woman faces murder charges after mother, daughter strangled with shoelace
4
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
5
Gaming commissioner wants answers on MGM, Caesars hackings
Gaming commissioner wants answers on MGM, Caesars hackings
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting east of Strip
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting east of Strip
Police investigate driveway shooting in northwest valley
Police investigate driveway shooting in northwest valley
Retired officer accidentally shoots self at Strip hotel, police say
Retired officer accidentally shoots self at Strip hotel, police say
Henderson police arrest teen in connection with shooting threat against school
Henderson police arrest teen in connection with shooting threat against school
17-year-old boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
17-year-old boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Police release video of suspected Red Rock Resort shooter
Police release video of suspected Red Rock Resort shooter