Henderson police looking for 3 suspects in park fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2021 - 10:00 pm
 
Reunion Trails Park is seen in Henderson, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas R ...
Reunion Trails Park is seen in Henderson, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Reunion Trails Park is seen in Henderson, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Henderson police are still searching for three people suspected of setting an intentional fire at a park earlier in the week.

Police believe that three people intentionally set fire to the canopy at Reunion Trails Park, near Paseo Verde Parkway and South Stephanie Street, just before 4 a.m. Thursday, causing about $100,000 in damage, according to a Henderson Police Department statement.

The canopy, women’s restroom and playground were damaged, police said in the Saturday statement.

In a video posted by the department, three people can be seen walking through a dark area with flashlights.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Henderson police at 702-267-5000.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

