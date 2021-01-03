Henderson police looking for 3 suspects in park fire
Henderson police are still searching for three people suspected of setting an intentional fire at a park earlier in the week.
Police believe that three people intentionally set fire to the canopy at Reunion Trails Park, near Paseo Verde Parkway and South Stephanie Street, just before 4 a.m. Thursday, causing about $100,000 in damage, according to a Henderson Police Department statement.
The canopy, women’s restroom and playground were damaged, police said in the Saturday statement.
In a video posted by the department, three people can be seen walking through a dark area with flashlights.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Henderson police at 702-267-5000.
