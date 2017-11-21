ad-fullscreen
Crime

Henderson police need public’s help to find man deemed dangerous

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2017 - 3:14 pm
 

Henderson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 30-year-old man they said should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

Police said Daniel Heller escaped from a local mental health facility and carjacked somebody, a Henderson Police Department release said.

Heller was last seen about 10 a.m. Tuesday driving a beige 2013 Honda Accord with handicap plate E1801. He was seen driving near Seven Hills Drive and St. Rose Parkway.

Police said Heller has violent tendencies and should not be approached if seen. The public should call 911 if Heller is seen.

Officers described him as about 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds. They said he has brown hair and brown eyes.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Crime Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like