Crime

Henderson police officer arrested on domestic battery charge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2021 - 2:38 pm
 
Zachary Winningham (Henderson Police Department)
Zachary Winningham (Henderson Police Department)

A Henderson police officer was arrested Sunday on suspicion of domestic battery, officials said.

Zachary Winningham, 38, was arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery, the Henderson Police Department announced Monday.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

Winningham has been employed by Henderson since December 2017, police said.

He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, police said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

