Henderson police officer arrested on stalking, harassment charges

Stephen Bryan (Henderson Police Department)

The Henderson Police Department arrested one of its officers Tuesday on stalking and harassment charges.

Stephen Bryan, 41, was arrested after a report was filed with the department, according a Henderson police news release. He has been with the department since September 2007.

Bryan was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an administrative investigation, the release said.

Bryan was booked into the Henderson Detention Center, the release said. Online booking records did not show an inmate under that name.

Further information was not available Tuesday night.

Anyone with information in the case may call the Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

