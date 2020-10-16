Henderson police officer shoots man suspected in reported kidnapping

A man was hospitalized Thursday night after he was shot by a Henderson police officer near Galleria Mall.

(Henderson Police Department Facebook)

Officers were called at 6:10 p.m. to East Lake Mead Parkway and North Boulder Highway after a man reported he had escaped a kidnapping, Henderson Police Department Lt. John Plunkett said at the scene Thursday night.

Police found the car and driver the victim had described nearby, but the driver refused to pull over, sending police on a 3-mile chase to Galleria Drive and Boulder Highway, where the driver was involved in a crash with another vehicle, Plunkett said.

Plunkett said the man got out of his car with a firearm in hand and one officer shot him multiple times.

The victim, officers, and the other driver in the crash were uninjured, but the suspected kidnapper’s condition was unknown.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, and Plunkett said he will be arrested once he’s released from the hospital.

North Boulder Highway from Sunset Road to Galleria Drive was expected to remain closed until about 9:30 p.m., he said.

