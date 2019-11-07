Henderson police seek help finding man casing vehicles overnight

Henderson police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say was casing unlocked vehicles to steal from.

Police posted on their Facebook page Thursday morning that the man was “looking for easy targets of unlocked vehicles.”

Few details were released. Police stated only that the person was photographed overnight and that if anyone knows who the individual is they should call an Officer Frampton at 702-267-1001, extension 871212. The neighborhood where the incident occurred was not specified.

Police said the man should not be approached. Instead, tipsters should call the police.

