Henderson police shoot man suspected of shooting another at restaurant

Henderson police on Wednesday night shot a man after he allegedly shot an employee at a restaurant during a robbery near Sunset Station.

Police prepare to discuss an active scene investigation Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 550 Marks Street in Henderson. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Police Department works an "active scene" near the intersection of W. Warm Springs Road and Marks Street in Henderson on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Henderson police shot a man Wednesday night after he allegedly shot an employee at a restaurant during a robbery near Sunset Station.

Both men who were shot were hospitalized. Their conditions were unknown, Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore said during a news briefing near the scene of the shooting.

I’m outside of what @HendersonNVPD said was an “active scene” near Sunset Station at Warm Springs Road and Marks Street. No official word yet on what happened. #RJnow pic.twitter.com/kEg5O4hcAM — Katelyn Newberg (@k_newberg) November 21, 2019

Officers received an alarm call just before 7 p.m. from the restaurant, on the 10000 block of Warm Springs Road, near Marks Street. Police found the employee with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest, Moore said.

Two officers then found the alleged shooter outside.

Moore declined to identify where the shooting occurred.

The Henderson Police Department is currently working an active scene near the intersection of W Warm Springs Road and Marks. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/X7VfKsWdwg — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) November 21, 2019

The alleged shooter was armed when the officers found him; it was unclear if both officers fired their weapons, Moore said.

The shooting was the fifth involving Henderson officers this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Moore said more information about the shooting likely would be released Thursday morning.

