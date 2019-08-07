Henderson police shoot suspect after robbery reported at 7-Eleven

A man suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven is expected to survive after he was shot by a Henderson police officer on Tuesday night, police said.

Henderson police shot a man as he tried to flee after a robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven at Boulder Highway and Barrett Street, near Warm Springs Road on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Henderson Police Department Twitter)

Officers were called to report of a robbery in progress about 8:55 p.m. at 1453 Boulder Highway, Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore said during a news briefing at the scene of the shooting Tuesday night. When officers arrived they found the man suspected of robbing the store, and chased him across the street, he said.

The man was then shot in the arm near an O'Reilly Auto Parts Store, at 1504 Boulder Highway, Moore said.

The man was then shot in the arm near an O’Reilly Auto Parts Store, at 1504 Boulder Highway, Moore said. He was taken to Henderson Hospital and was expected to survive Tuesday night.

It was unclear Tuesday night if the robbery suspect was armed. Only one officer fired a weapon, and no officers were injured, Moore said.

The Henderson Police Department is actively investigating a robbery on the 1400 block of N. Boulder Hwy which resulted in an officer involved shooting.

He said Henderson officers have been investigating a recent string of convenience store robberies.

“We’ve had a series of convenience store robberies over the last couple of weeks, so we’ve directed resources and a patrol division to keep an eye on our convenience stores,” Moore said. “We were in the area very, very fast.”

Moore said Tuesday night that it was too soon to say if the 7-Eleven robbery was related to the string of robberies.

Tuesday night marked the department’s third police shooting this year, none of which have been fatal, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

