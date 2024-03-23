69°F
Crime

Henderson probationary officer arrested for DUI

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2024 - 12:08 pm
 
Chasen Bradford (Henderson Police Department)
A probationary police officer with the Henderson Police Department was arrested late Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, the department announced Saturday.

Chasen Bradford, 34, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of driving under the influence 1st, a misdemeanor offense.

Bradford, who was hired by the city of Henderson on Sept. 25, was dismissed by the Henderson Police Department on Saturday, the department said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

