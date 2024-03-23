Henderson probationary officer arrested for DUI

A probationary police officer with the Henderson Police Department was arrested late Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Chasen Bradford (Henderson Police Department)

Chasen Bradford, 34, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of driving under the influence 1st, a misdemeanor offense.

Bradford, who was hired by the city of Henderson on Sept. 25, was dismissed by the Henderson Police Department on Saturday, the department said.

