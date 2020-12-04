52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

Henderson sees uptick in violent crime, police chief says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2020 - 4:20 pm
 
Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks during an interview at the Hend ...
Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks during an interview at the Henderson Police headquarters in Henderson, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Despite an overall downward trend in crime this year, Henderson has seen an uptick in violent crime, particularly aggravated assaults with multiple victims, Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres said in a statement.

Andres addressed two recent homicides, one of which took place on Thanksgiving Day, in the prepared video statement released Thursday.

“Violent crime has been on the rise in several cities across the country and mainly contributed to individuals solving their disputes with firearms,” he said. “Law enforcement leaders have attributed these increases in violent crime to pandemic-related stress in many communities.”

Andres said his goal is to make Henderson the safest city in the country, and he doesn’t want these recent incidents to make people feel unsafe.

“These terrible and senseless incidents were random acts that could not have been predicted, nor likely prevented, by the Henderson Police Department,” he said.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
2
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Nevada — and more restrictions?
3
Plaza to redevelop Greyhound bus station space in downtown Las Vegas
Plaza to redevelop Greyhound bus station space in downtown Las Vegas
4
MGM Resorts gains $700M from another deal with landlord
MGM Resorts gains $700M from another deal with landlord
5
Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, died without will
Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO, died without will
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Gober (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Man accused of trying to scam car dealerships
By / RJ

A man who claimed to be a sovereign citizen was arrested by police who said he tried to carry out a vehicle lien scam targeting Las Vegas Valley car dealerships over the summer.