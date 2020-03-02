Henderson SWAT unit arrests domestic violence suspect after standoff

Henderson police on Monday arrested a domestic violence suspect after he barricaded himself in an apartment.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police on Monday arrested a domestic violence suspect after he barricaded himself in an apartment.

Henderson Officer Rodrigo Pena said police were called to an apartment on the 1800 block of North Green Valley Parkway, near Windmill Parkway, at 5:50 a.m., for a report of a domestic dispute.

“We received a call of a domestic battery and the suspect has barricaded himself in an apartment,” Pena said.

Pena said the scene was contained and that any necessary evacuations of nearby apartments were made Monday morning. Just after 1 p.m. a SWAT team response led to the man’s arrest without incident. No injuries were reported.

Pena said an investigation was continuing to determine what charges the man would face.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.