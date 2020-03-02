Henderson SWAT unit responds to barricaded domestic violence suspect

Henderson police on Monday called in a SWAT team after a man barricaded himself in an apartment following a domestic dispute.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Officer Rodrigo Pena said police were called to an apartment on the 1800 block of North Green Valley Parkway, near Windmill Parkway, at 5:50 a.m.

“We received a call of a domestic battery and the suspect has barricaded himself in an apartment,” Pena said.

Pena said “the scene is contained” and that any necessary evacuations of nearby apartments were made earlier this morning.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

