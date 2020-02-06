Henderson SWAT unit surrounds residence but finds no suspect inside

A Henderson police SWAT unit surrounded a residence Thursday seeking two burglary suspects, but police did not find anyone inside when they eventually entered the home.

Officer Katrina Rothmeyer, a police spokeswoman, said officers received a call of a “burglary incident” at 1:40 a.m. at 80 Rezzonico Drive, near Lake Las Vegas.

“Officers arrived and detained two subjects outside the residence,” Rothmeyer said. “They believed there were two more subjects inside that residence.”

The barricade was over about 8:30 a.m., put officers did not find anyone else inside the home, she said.

No further information was immediately available.

