Henderson SWAT units seek 2 burglary suspects near Lake Las Vegas

Henderson police deployed a SWAT team at a residence Thursday morning as part of a search for two burglary suspects, authorities said.

Henderson police deployed a SWAT team at a residence Thursday morning as part of a search for two burglary suspects at 80 Rezzonico Drive, near Lake Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson police deployed a SWAT team at a residence Thursday morning as part of a search for two burglary suspects at 80 Rezzonico Drive, near Lake Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson police deployed a SWAT team at a residence Thursday morning as part of a search for two burglary suspects at 80 Rezzonico Drive, near Lake Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson police deployed a SWAT team at a residence Thursday morning as part of a search for two burglary suspects, authorities said.

Henderson police Public Information Officer Katrina Rothmeyer said police received a call of a “burglary incident” at 1:40 a.m. at 80 Rezzonico Drive, near Lake Las Vegas.

“Officers arrived and detained two subjects outside the residence,” Rothmeyer said. “They believed there were two more subjects inside that residence. SWAT is on scene but it is an active scene.”

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.