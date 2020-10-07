88°F
Crime

Henderson woman faces arson charge in apartment fire with $100K damage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2020 - 12:29 pm
 
Updated October 7, 2020 - 12:37 pm

A Henderson woman was arrested on one count of arson after her apartment caught on fire early Tuesday, causing $100,000 in damage, the Fire Department said.

The Henderson Fire Department was called to the Hampton Court Apartments, 1030 Center St., around 5 a.m. in response to a fire on the first floor of a two-story apartment building, the department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was contained to one apartment and the occupant, 42-year-old Tashika Coleman, was arrested. She was taken to a nearby hospital for “an unrelated medical condition,” the department said.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

