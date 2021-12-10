Henderson woman jailed in fatal suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas

A Jeep driver who police say ran a red light and caused a fatal crash early Friday in downtown Las Vegas has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Las Vegas police investigate a suspected DUI crash that left one person dead on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Gass Avenue early Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson woman who police say ran a red light and caused a fatal crash early Friday in downtown Las Vegas has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ryan Wiggins said at 1:52 a.m. a Toyota sedan was headed northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Gass Avenue when the driver of a Jeep traveling eastbound on Gass ran a red light. The two vehicles then collided, Wiggins said.

“A passenger of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital and later died from the injuries sustained in the traffic collision,” Wiggins said. “The at-fault driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.”

A news release later Friday said the person killed was a 50-year-old Las Vegas man.

The driver of the Jeep was identified by police as Daysia Brown, 24, of Henderson. Clark County Detention Center records indicate she was booked at the jail on suspicion of driving under the influence causing death.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated before reopening just after 7 a.m.

