High Desert State Prison inmate who threatened federal judge dies

Hadari Stallworth, 30, died Nov. 1 at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

A High Desert State Prison inmate who had also been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for mailing letters that threatened a federal judge and sparked an anthrax scare has died, the Nevada Department of Corrections said.

Hadari Stallworth, 30, died Saturday at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, according to a news release from the department.

A cause of death was not listed, and autopsy was requested, the department said.

Stallworth was serving a sentence of 9 to 22 years at High Desert for kidnapping, robbery, battery by a prisoner with a deadly weapon and prisoner with a weapon, according to the news release. The prison, in Indian Springs, is about 40 miles northwest of downtown Las Vegas.

While Stallworth was serving his state sentence, he sent two letters to the Lloyd D. George Courthouse in Las Vegas, according to a federal plea agreement.

One letter, sent by Stallworth in June 2022 to a federal judge who wasn’t named in the document, said that Stallworth would “have my people kill whatever you hold dearly first: pets, kids, grandkids, husband…,” according to the plea agreement.

Stallworth also sent a letter containing white powder in September 2022 to the same courthouse that said “This is Anthrax. Now Die Traitors!”

Stallworth was sentenced in April after he pleaded guilty to federal counts of mailing threatening communication and false information and hoaxes, court records show. His 18-month federal sentence was to run consecutive to, or after, he served his time in state prison, according to federal court documents.

