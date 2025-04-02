60°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

‘High-ranking’ MS-13 leader with Las Vegas ties arrested

An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, ...
An FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the field office in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
More Stories
Clark County School District building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Lawsuit: Pregnant CCSD teacher ‘violently’ punched in stomach
Victor Cardena-Pizarro, from left, Damian Delgado and Luis Alfredo Pizarro-Cardena, three of fo ...
Prosecutors drop charges against 2 in slaying of a 17-year-old
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police say man arrested in connection with beating death
The Clark County Detention Center at 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., is pictured, on Thursday, Apri ...
How does bail work in Las Vegas?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2025 - 3:45 pm
 

A “high-ranking” member of the MS-13 gang with ties to Las Vegas was arrested in New York on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Joel Vargas-Escobar — described as a leader of La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as MS-13 — was arrested, the release said, for his alleged role in a “conspiracy responsible for 11 murders.”

Vargas-Escobar, who also goes by the name “Momia,” was recently indicted in U.S. District Court in Nevada court for alleged crimes related to “murder-in-aid of racketeering and associated firearms charges,” according to the release.

This is a developing story. Check back for further developments.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Clark County Detention Center at 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., is pictured, on Thursday, Apri ...
How does bail work in Las Vegas?
By / RJ

For the hundreds of people who go through the criminal justice system in Las Vegas, many will have to decide to pay cash bail or go through a bail bondsman.

MORE STORIES