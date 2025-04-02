‘High-ranking’ MS-13 leader with Las Vegas ties arrested
Joel Vargas-Escobar was arrested for his alleged role in a “conspiracy responsible for 11 murders,” the Department of Justice said.
A “high-ranking” member of the MS-13 gang with ties to Las Vegas was arrested in New York on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Joel Vargas-Escobar — described as a leader of La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as MS-13 — was arrested, the release said, for his alleged role in a “conspiracy responsible for 11 murders.”
Vargas-Escobar, who also goes by the name “Momia,” was recently indicted in U.S. District Court in Nevada court for alleged crimes related to “murder-in-aid of racketeering and associated firearms charges,” according to the release.
This is a developing story. Check back for further developments.
