Crime

High school staff member assaulted on campus, principal says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2022 - 12:05 pm
 
Rancho High School (Google Maps)
Rancho High School (Google Maps)

A staff member at Rancho High School was assaulted on campus on Monday, according to a letter from the school’s principal.

“Yesterday after our school was closed, a member of our school staff was assaulted on campus outside of our school building by an unknown individual,” Principal Darlin Delgado said in a letter sent to the school community on Tuesday.

Rancho High School, at 1900 Searles Ave. in Las Vegas, is near East Owens Avenue and North Bruce Street.

The letter also said Clark County School District police were investigating.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information may call school police at 702-799-5411.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

