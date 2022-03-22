75°F
High school teacher arrested on charges of stalking a juvenile

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2022 - 2:21 pm
 
Aaron Morbioli (Clark County School District Police)
A Spring Valley High School teacher was arrested on Tuesday, according to a release from the Clark County School District Police Department.

Aaron Morbioli, 37, was arrested on one count of stalking with use of internet or electronic communication involving a juvenile. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at Spring Valley earlier this month. Morbioli has been employed as a teacher with district since February 2018. He is currently assigned to home per the terms of the negotiated agreement.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

