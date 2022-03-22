High school teacher arrested on charges of stalking a juvenile

A Spring Valley High School teacher was arrested on Tuesday, according to a release from the Clark County School District Police Department.

Aaron Morbioli (Clark County School District Police)

Aaron Morbioli, 37, was arrested on one count of stalking with use of internet or electronic communication involving a juvenile. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at Spring Valley earlier this month. Morbioli has been employed as a teacher with district since February 2018. He is currently assigned to home per the terms of the negotiated agreement.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.