Crime

High speed chase caught on video by Las Vegas police helicopter

A man runs away from Las Vegas police officers after a high speed chase on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/X)
A man runs away from Las Vegas police officers after a high speed chase on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/X)
A man runs away from Las Vegas police officers after a high speed chase on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/X)
A man runs away from Las Vegas police officers after a high speed chase on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2025 - 4:55 pm
 

A Las Vegas police helicopter filmed and assisted with the capture and arrest of a man who police say stole a car on Tuesday.

Officers were first notified about a stolen car around 11 a.m., but when the the Metropolitan Police Department’s helicopter AIR2 found the vehicle, the man in the car took off “at a high rate of speed” into oncoming traffic, the department said in an X post.

The video taken from the helicopter shows the car driving the north in a southbound lane on Fremont Street at a high speed before entering a neighborhood near Rancho Drive and Mesquite Avenue.

The man is later seen in the video outside the car running through backyards, a school, across rooftops and a courtyard before officers arrested him in a neighborhood with assistance from two police dogs.

“Remember: Don’t steal cars and it’s pretty hard to outrun the helicopter,” the X post said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

