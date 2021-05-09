75°F
Crime

Hit-and-run crash investigated in southeast Las Vegas Valley

May 9, 2021 - 6:59 am
 
Updated May 9, 2021 - 7:01 am
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was hospitalized Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police were called just after 12:30 a.m. to the intersection of Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The injured pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he is reported in critical condition.

The vehicle was traveling northwest on Boulder Highway in the right travel lane when it struck the pedestrian. Video surveillance showed the driver exited and got back into his vehicle and fled the scene north on Boulder Highway. The vehicle was identified as a silver 2003-07 Cadillac CTS and has yet to be located.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Police Department Hit and Run Section at 702-828-4060 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

