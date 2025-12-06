47°F
Crime

Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in central Las Vegas Valley

Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, near the intersection of East Flamingo and South Mojave roads in Las Vegas. (RTC)
December 6, 2025
December 6, 2025 - 7:11 am
 

A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of East Flamingo and South Mojave roads, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. A witness told police that the victim was crossing Flamingo in a marked crosswalk when a light-colored SUV westbound on Flamingo struck the pedestrian and continued without stopping.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. This is the 151st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section. Anyone with information is urged to call 702-828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

