Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in central Las Vegas Valley
This is the 151st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.
A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.
The crash occurred just after 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of East Flamingo and South Mojave roads, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. A witness told police that the victim was crossing Flamingo in a marked crosswalk when a light-colored SUV westbound on Flamingo struck the pedestrian and continued without stopping.
The pedestrian, a 25-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. This is the 151st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.
The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section. Anyone with information is urged to call 702-828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
