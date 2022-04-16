Hit-and-run suspect shot arrows at passing cars, police say

Ronnie Macias, 45, was arrested in the area of U.S. Highway 95 and Sunset Road in Henderson on April 8.

Ronnie Macias (Nevada State Police)

The suspect in a hit-and-run crash last week in Henderson shot arrows at passing vehicles after the collision, authorities said.

At about 6:45 p.m. April 8, Ronnie Macias, 45, was driving a gray Acura car south on U.S. Highway 95 near Sunset Road when he struck the back of a motorcycle, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol press release sent Friday night.

Witnesses told troopers that the driver of the Acura continued driving with the motorcycle under the car after the crash before stopping. They said a man ran from the Acura, armed with a bow and arrow, and was shooting arrows at passing vehicles, according to the release.

The Highway Patrol and Henderson police took Macias into custody. He was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition but was expected to survive.

Macias is charged with four counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records. He is due back in court April 27.

As of Friday, Macias remained at the Clark County Detention Center with $170,000 bail.

