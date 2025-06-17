96°F
Crime

Las Vegas police release video of vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Police are seeking a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday, June 13, 2025, at West Desert Inn Road and South Grand Canyon Drive in Las Vegas.(Metropolitan Police Department)
Police lights. (Getty Images)
Police lights. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2025 - 3:34 pm
 
Updated June 18, 2025 - 9:19 am

A woman died three days after a hit-and-run crash in the western Las Vegas Valley, and police continue to search for the driver and vehicle involved.

Margaret Brown, 81, died Monday at University Medical Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. Friday at West Desert Inn Road and South Grand Canyon Drive. Police said that a 2016-19 dark-colored Nissan Sentra was eastbound on Desert Inn.

The victim was crossing Grand Canyon in a marked crosswalk and with the walk signal when the vehicle completed a right turn, striking Brown and knocking her to the ground, the press release states.

The vehicle immediately fled the area without providing any identifying information, Metro said. Police said the vehicle would be missing its lower center grill. The vehicle was last seen eastbound on Pioneer from Grand Canyon after the crash.

Photo of vehicle matching the description of the vehicle police are looking for. (Metropolitan ...
Photo of vehicle matching the description of the vehicle police are looking for. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Brown’s death marks the 78th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

