Home of suspect in North Las Vegas Buddhist temple arson searched

Investigators served a search warrant on the residence of a man who police say set a Buddhist temple and home ablaze on Sunday before committing suicide as they try to discern a motive in the case.

The Thai Buddhist Temple-Las Vegas, Wat Buddha Pavana, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in North Las Vegas. North Las Vegas police said an arsonist set fire to a religious campus on the 2900 block of West Gowan. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A Buddha statue has burn marks at the Thai Buddhist Temple-Las Vegas, Wat Buddha Pavana, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in North Las Vegas. North Las Vegas police said an arsonist set fire to a religious campus on the 2900 block of West Gowan. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Investigators served a search warrant on the residence of a North Las Vegas man who police say set a Buddhist temple and a home ablaze on Sunday before committing suicide as they try to discern a motive in the case.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said the search warrant was served to try and gather evidence indicating why Derek Debrowa, 38, set the fires.

“The detectives served a search warrant and that’s what left – the why,” Leavitt said. “The detectives are working on it.”

Debrowa’s name was released by the Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday morning. The coroner’s office said he died early Monday from a gunshot wound to the mouth. The manner of death was confirmed as suicide.

Debrowa, according to police, set a fire at the Thai Buddhist Temple of Las Vegas, 2959 W. Gowan Road, Sunday evening. Firefighters extinguished the blaze only to learn there was another fire burning in the city in the 3000 block of Logan Avenue. That fire was extinguished as well, and the occupants of the home escaped uninjured.

Officers learned Debrowa set the fires and shot in the direction of at least one person at the temple, according to police.

Las Vegas police, the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined North Las Vegas officers in looking for Debrowa, who was found dead in a nearby backyard from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot early Monday.

The fire at the temple caused about $100,000 worth of damage. There was about $20,000 in damage done to the house.

Online court records show Debrowa had no criminal cases in the North Las Vegas or Las Vegas court systems. Police said they had no records of calls to Debrowa’s North Las Vegas residence.

The ATF is leading the investigation into the fires, and North Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information can call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.