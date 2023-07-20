Home searched in Tupac killing tied to wife of Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis

The home Las Vegas police searched this week in connection with the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur is linked to the wife of man whose nephew had been briefly named a suspect in the case, according to news reports at the time.

A house which was searched by police in connection with the death of Tupac Shakur is seen on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 204 Maple Shade Street in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A street sign for Passiflora Drive and Maple Shade Street are seen on the same block as a house which was searched by police in connection with the death of Tupac Shakur is seen on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, on Maple Shade Street in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An house number plate is left blank after it was ripped off at a house which was searched by police in connection with the death of Tupac Shakur is seen on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 204 Maple Shade Street in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A house which was searched by police in connection with the death of Tupac Shakur is seen on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 204 Maple Shade Street in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A house which was searched by police in connection with the death of Tupac Shakur is seen on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 204 Maple Shade Street in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A house which was searched by police in connection with the death of Tupac Shakur is seen on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 204 Maple Shade Street in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A house which was searched by police in connection with the death of Tupac Shakur is seen on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 204 Maple Shade Street in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The home Las Vegas police searched this week in connection with the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur is linked to the wife of a reputed gang member whose nephew has been accused of being the gunman.

One of the houses on Maple Shade Street, a quiet residential street near Appaloosa Road in Henderson, was searched by Metropolitan Police Department officers on Monday in connection with the 27-year-old murder, according to police.

One of the people living at the home is 58-year-old Paula Clemons, according to voter records. She is married to Duane “Keefe D” Davis, 60, according to marriage records.

Davis revealed he had a connection to Shakur’s killing in 2018 in the Netflix documentary, “Unsolved: The Tupac and Biggie Murders,” and in a book he published in 2019. He indicated that he was in the car with the shooter who killed Shakur.

A woman answered the door at the house Wednesday afternoon and told the Review-Journal that Clemons and Davis do not live there, and she refused to comment on the police search.

Many neighbors along Maple Shade Street said that they did not know Clemons or anyone else who lived in the house.

Shakur died on Sept. 13, 1996, after he was shot five days earlier at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

The rapper was leaving the MGM Grand after the Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon fight when he was shot four times while in his BMW with Death Row Records founder Suge Knight. The BMW was stopped at a red light when a Cadillac pulled up next to it and someone from the Cadillac fired several rounds into the Shakur’s BMW.

Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, had gotten into a fight with Shakur the same night he was murdered. The same type of gun used in the shooting was found in a duffle bag in the backyard of the girlfriend of one of Anderson’s close friends. The bag had a Las Vegas mailing address inside it.

Anderson died at age 23 in a gang-related shooting in 1998. He had been briefly named as a suspect in the shooting investigation before his death in 1998, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times and Esquire.

On Wednesday, a neighbor who lives at the house at end of Maple Shade Street said that he did not hear very much commotion during the time when the house was searched. Another neighbor who did not want to be identified told the Review-Journal about witnessing police yelling at the occupants of the house to come outside unarmed and with their hands up as they emerged from patrol cars with guns drawn.

“The search warrant that we conducted is in connection with the Tupac Shakur case,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said about the search on Tuesday.

Metro police did not release any further details on Wednesday.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com.