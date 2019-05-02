Homeless man charged in beating of Las Vegas woman

David Philip Neenan (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 53-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after beating a woman with candlestick holders, choking her with an electrical cord and taking $205 from her, police documents show.

David Philip Neenan was arrested April 18 and charged with attempted murder, battery resulting in significant bodily harm, battery by strangulation, battery to commit a robbery, robbery and first-degree kidnapping, court records show. He beat a woman who had given him money in the past, according to Neenan’s arrest report.

Neenan, also known as “Boston,” was a homeless man who frequented a business near the north end of the Strip that the victim owned with another woman she lived with. The two women had known him for a few years and previously had paid him to clean their garage. He would “randomly” show up at the home when he needed money, the report said.

On Jan. 22, Neenan showed up at the house when the victim was alone, and she asked him to leave because the other woman wasn’t there. She let Neenan into the home because he said he wanted to smoke a cigarette in the garage before leaving, the report said.

Instead, Neenan asked her for money, and when she said she had none, he punched her in the face. He then used a stun gun on her and kicked her multiple times, threatening to kill her, the report said.

Neenan also beat her with a “candle display,” and used an electrical cord to choke her. He kept her from leaving the home for about two hours and stole $205 and her cellphone, the report said.

She eventually was able to run out of the home and call 911 from a neighbor’s house.

Neenan remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday on $450,000 bail, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.