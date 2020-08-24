Homicide detectives investigate crime scene in central Las Vegas
Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating a crime scene in central Las Vegas early Monday.
Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating a crime scene in central Las Vegas early Monday.
Very few details were released. Police Lt. David Gordon said homicide detectives were “responding to an incident” in the area of H Street and McWilliams Avenue at 4:16 a.m.
Police said a homicide lieutenant was expected to brief the media sometime after 6 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.